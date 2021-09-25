Scotiabank Boosts Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target to C$1.50

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NEVDF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

