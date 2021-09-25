Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.16. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 743 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Scholar Rock by 109,757.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 132,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

