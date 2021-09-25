Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

