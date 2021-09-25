Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $16.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. 15,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $317.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

