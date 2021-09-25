Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 19th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.