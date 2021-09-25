salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,381,478 shares.The stock last traded at $269.78 and had previously closed at $259.17.
CRM has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
