salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,381,478 shares.The stock last traded at $269.78 and had previously closed at $259.17.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

