Sagil Capital LLP Invests $5.31 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 301,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Patria Investments makes up about 3.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $43,404,000.

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 139,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,455. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.82 million and a PE ratio of 32.77.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

