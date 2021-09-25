Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDEX opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.19. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

In other news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

