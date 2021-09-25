Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,890 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.46 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.51.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

