Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,215 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,294,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

