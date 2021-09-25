Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,286,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

