Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

