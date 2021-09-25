Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $887.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.