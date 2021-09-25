Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

VYGR opened at $2.94 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.