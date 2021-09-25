Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Roku by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

