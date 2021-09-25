Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.1%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.10 and last traded at $45.43. 66,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,871,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Barclays began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

