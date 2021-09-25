Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

