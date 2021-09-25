Robert W. Baird Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $167.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

SPSC stock opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.56 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

