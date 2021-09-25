RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.12.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RIV Capital will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

