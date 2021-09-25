Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,767 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of FRG opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

