Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Weis Markets by 50.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

