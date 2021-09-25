Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bristow Group were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

