Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of The Hackett Group worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $19.34 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

