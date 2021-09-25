Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

