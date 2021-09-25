Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $429,524.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $85.99 million and approximately $429,524.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars.

