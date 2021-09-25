Reviewing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Global Solutions and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% SoftBank Group 81.85% 43.43% 10.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.62 -$17.71 million N/A N/A SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.92 $45.05 billion $1.64 18.09

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

