Reviewing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.04 $9.01 million $1.20 14.81 Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.97 $19.49 million N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93% Landmark Bancorp 31.49% 16.79% 1.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Limestone Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

