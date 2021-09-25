Reviewing California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get California First Leasing alerts:

This table compares California First Leasing and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.07 $7.33 million N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.62% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California First Leasing and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.