Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 522,547 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

