Rentberry Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $279,551.60 and approximately $114.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

