Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.30

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $19.48. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 14,240 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on REMYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

