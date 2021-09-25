Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 42 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.35.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

