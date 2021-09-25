Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $453.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.21 and a 200 day moving average of $401.22. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

