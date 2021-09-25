Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $349.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

