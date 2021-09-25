Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

