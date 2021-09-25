Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,969 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $181.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

