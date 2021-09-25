Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 2,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

LEA opened at $155.55 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

