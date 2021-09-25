Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

