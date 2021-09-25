RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

ROLL opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,679,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

