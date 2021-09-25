Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $88.67 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.