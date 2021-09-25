Raydium Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Raydium has a market cap of $692.46 million and $115.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.90 or 0.00023186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00140651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.16 or 0.99774595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.72 or 0.06764462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00761860 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,936,282 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.