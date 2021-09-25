Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $592,000.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Benjamin Holzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $121.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $125.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

