Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.80 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and $3.70 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00070525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00106408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00141187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,759.73 or 1.00006169 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.13 or 0.06780476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00768829 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

