Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.1% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 30,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

MAC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

