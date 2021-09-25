Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

