Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $276,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.