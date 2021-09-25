Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

