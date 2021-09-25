Quilter Plc Sells 26,716 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,716 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,458,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185,408. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.