Quilter Plc Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 36.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 91.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

ZM stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.36. 4,051,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,439. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $267.19 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,992 shares of company stock valued at $81,242,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

