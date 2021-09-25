Quilter Plc Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

